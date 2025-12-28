Do Trump's claims about Christian persecution in Nigeria match reality?
Aaron Zelin, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, analyzes the U.S. strike on ISIS targets in Nigeria and the message it sends.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Aaron Zelin, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, analyzes the U.S. strike on ISIS targets in Nigeria and the message it sends.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.