Jim Jarmusch explores family quirks in Venice-winning 'Father Mother Sister Brother'
NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with the stalwart independent filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, who wrote and directed "Father Mother Sister Brother."
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with the stalwart independent filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, who wrote and directed "Father Mother Sister Brother."
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.