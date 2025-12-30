© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel to suspend several aid groups in Gaza starting in 2026

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 30, 2025 at 9:55 AM MST
Palestinians pass along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed during Israeli air and ground operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Abdel Kareem Hana/AP
Palestinians pass along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed during Israeli air and ground operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Israel says it will ban Doctors Without Borders and more than two dozen other humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza beginning in 2026. This comes as aid groups argue there is still not enough assistance going into Gaza more than two months after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal.

Host Robin Young speaks with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East spokesperson, Jonathan Fowler, about the status of aid in Gaza and how Palestinians there are faring.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate