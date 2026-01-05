© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Our engineers are doing signal testing on KBSX in Boise. There may be some interruptions throughout the day.

How fire survivors responded to Switzerland ski resort tragedy

WBUR | By Stefano Kotsonis
Published January 5, 2026 at 9:51 AM MST

All 40 victims of the devastating New Year’s Eve fire at a ski resort in the Crans-Montana region of Switzerland were identified over the weekend. The tragedy served as a reminder for many fire survivors of their experiences.

One of them is former WBUR producer Stefano Kotsonis, who survived a blaze at the Amman InterContinental in Jordan decades ago. He joins Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Stefano Kotsonis

