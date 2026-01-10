© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Europe alarmed by Trump's Greenland push

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published January 10, 2026 at 3:01 PM MST

Europe is increasingly alarmed by Trump's talk of annexing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory in the EU and NATO, especially after the U.S. incursion in Venezuela last weekend.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate