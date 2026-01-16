Investigative Reporting RTDNA Entry: The Mountain West's Insurance Crisis

RTDNA - Investigative Reporting Entry

Mountain West News Bureau

BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Across the Mountain West, homeowners are seeing their insurance premiums go up and are often facing policy cancellations, trends with potentially dramatic implications. This is driven by climate change-fueled wildfires, but also underappreciated risks like hail. Harnessing data, cutting-edge scholarship and on-the-ground reporting in impacted communities, this months-long investigation has helped raise the profile of the serious issue and pushed state leaders to take further action.

After minor edits to the stories' intros, we acknowledge that the audio length still modestly exceeds the 15-minute cap, and will respect however the judges choose to handle that. However, we are very proud of this enterprise reporting, and wanted to give it a chance in one of the more competitive RTDNA categories. Below you will find links to the two component stories, and the third link is to a dedicated page with interactive maps, most of our insurance reporting and other resources for folks interested in or impacted by the issue.

STORIES

