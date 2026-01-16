© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Investigative Reporting RTDNA Entry: The Mountain West's Insurance Crisis

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse,
Rachel Cohen
Published January 16, 2026 at 4:38 PM MST
In the middle of the couch from left, Steve "Snaggletooth" Buscemi, Blue and Shorty get scritches from their owners Wendy and Larry Nevers. The Nevers have faced significant homeowners insurance premium increases over their first year living in Idaho.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
RTDNA - Investigative Reporting Entry

Mountain West News Bureau

BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Across the Mountain West, homeowners are seeing their insurance premiums go up and are often facing policy cancellations, trends with potentially dramatic implications. This is driven by climate change-fueled wildfires, but also underappreciated risks like hail. Harnessing data, cutting-edge scholarship and on-the-ground reporting in impacted communities, this months-long investigation has helped raise the profile of the serious issue and pushed state leaders to take further action.

After minor edits to the stories' intros, we acknowledge that the audio length still modestly exceeds the 15-minute cap, and will respect however the judges choose to handle that. However, we are very proud of this enterprise reporting, and wanted to give it a chance in one of the more competitive RTDNA categories. Below you will find links to the two component stories, and the third link is to a dedicated page with interactive maps, most of our insurance reporting and other resources for folks interested in or impacted by the issue.

STORIES
Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
Rachel Cohen
I cover environmental issues, outdoor recreation and local news for Boise State Public Radio. Beyond reporting, I contribute to the station’s digital strategy efforts and enjoy thinking about how our work can best reach and serve our audience. The best part of my job is that I get to learn something new almost every day.
