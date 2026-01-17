© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'You need this knowledge,' says Henry Louis Gates Jr. as new season of Finding Your Roots premieres

By Avery Keatley,
Sarah McCammonJeanette WoodsJason Fuller
Published January 17, 2026 at 2:59 PM MST

Henry Louis Gates Jr. previews the complex, multi-generational stories shaping the newest season of PBS' Finding Your Roots.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate