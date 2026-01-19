Trump attends World Economic Forum amid U.S.-European tensions over Greenland
President Trump is attending the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos this year with fellow world leaders who seek answers on Ukraine and Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is attending the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos this year with fellow world leaders who seek answers on Ukraine and Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.