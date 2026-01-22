© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pentagon vows to end 'woke distractions' at military's independent newspaper

By Steve Walsh
Published January 22, 2026 at 2:33 PM MST

The editor-in-chief of Stars and Stripes responds to a Defense Department announcement that it will assume greater control over the military newspaper.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Steve Walsh

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate