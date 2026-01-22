Idaho is well represented for the 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists

Semifinalists for the top awards in the restaurant industry were announced this week. The James Beard Awards are considered to be among one of the most prestigious honors in the nation, according to a news release.

Two local operations earned semifinalist nods in the major, nationwide categories. Boise's Bar, Please! is in the best new bar category and Ansots Basque Chorizos and Catering is a semifinalist in the outstanding hospitality category.

Ansots has been up for the prestigious award before, but in the Best Chef: Mountain category.

This year, three Boise chefs earned nominations in that category:



Alex Cardoza of Susina

Cal Elliott of The Avery

Nathan Whitley of Terroir

The Avery Hotel posted on Instagram congratulating their "very own mad genius, Cal Elliott." They also gave nods to the other two chefs nominated.

Idaho now has two James Beard Award winners, Kris Komori of KIN and Salvador Alamilla of Amano.

Semifinalists are recognized across 25 categories, including outstanding restaurateur, outstanding chef and outstanding bakery. Finalists will be named on March 31, with winners named on June 15 at the annual James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago.

You can see the full list of semifinalists here.