Idaho is well represented for the 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists

By Katie Kloppenburg, Troy Oppie
Published January 22, 2026 at 9:32 AM MST
Troy Oppie
Published January 22, 2026 at 9:32 AM MST
James Beard Foundation
/
Facebook

Semifinalists for the top awards in the restaurant industry were announced this week. The James Beard Awards are considered to be among one of the most prestigious honors in the nation, according to a news release.

Two local operations earned semifinalist nods in the major, nationwide categories. Boise's Bar, Please! is in the best new bar category and Ansots Basque Chorizos and Catering is a semifinalist in the outstanding hospitality category.

Ansots has been up for the prestigious award before, but in the Best Chef: Mountain category.

This year, three Boise chefs earned nominations in that category:

The Avery Hotel posted on Instagram congratulating their "very own mad genius, Cal Elliott." They also gave nods to the other two chefs nominated.

Idaho now has two James Beard Award winners, Kris Komori of KIN and Salvador Alamilla of Amano.

Semifinalists are recognized across 25 categories, including outstanding restaurateur, outstanding chef and outstanding bakery. Finalists will be named on March 31, with winners named on June 15 at the annual James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago.

You can see the full list of semifinalists here.

James Beard, James Beard Award, Food
