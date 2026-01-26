© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Why are fermented foods so popular right now?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:05 AM MST

Fermented foods, such as kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, and yogurt, have become part of the latest food trend.

Fermented foods are thought to be good for the gut and to build up the body’s microbiome. Food companies are working to create new products to sell to health-conscious consumers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The Wall Street Journal’s Andrea Peterson, who has written about this trend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
