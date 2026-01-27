© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter is tough on people still living in RVs after Helene in Asheville, N.C.

By Gerard Albert III
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:15 PM MST

In Asheville, N.C., hundreds of people still live in RV's 16 months after Hurricane Helene, and staying warm in freezing temperatures is a challenge.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Gerard Albert III

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate