© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two friends, an Israeli and a Palestinian, believe peace is possible after war

By Michele Kelemen
Published January 29, 2026 at 2:57 AM MST

A Palestinian man and his Israeli friend are dedicating themselves to a peaceful coexistence in the aftermath of the devastating war in Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate