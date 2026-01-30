A stencil of a handprint in an Indonesian cave is the oldest known rock art
Scientists have discovered what they say is the earliest known rock art, in a cave in Indonesia. They say the image dates to more than 67,000 years ago.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Scientists have discovered what they say is the earliest known rock art, in a cave in Indonesia. They say the image dates to more than 67,000 years ago.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.