TSA rolls out $45 fee for travelers without federally vetted Real IDs

Since last May, domestic travelers have to provide a federally approved ID to board a flight and enter certain federal buildings . The TSA is rolling out a new alternative for those without a star card, a U.S. passport or a military ID.

Travelers who go to the airport without the correct ID will now have to go through an additional security screening and pay a fee to receive a temporary authorization through ConfirmID .

“Starting February 1st, if somebody doesn't have a federally accepted form of ID or a real ID compliant form of identification, there will now be a $45 fee imposed on travelers,” said Britt Rosenthal from the Idaho Transportation Department.

TSA also recommends travelers register and pay for the alternate ID authorization in advance to avoid delays.

“They are telling travelers to anticipate a 30 minute wait as they process that application to get through security,” said Rosenthal, adding registering does not guarantee travelers will be vetted.

Once accepted, the authorization is valid for ten days from the travel date.

Rosenthal said getting a Star Card from the state is not a requirement but is less costly than going through Confirm ID, especially for frequent travelers.

“We just don't want to see people getting caught up at the gate. Missing flights, missing vacation plans, missing business travel plans, things like that,” she added.

Since the federal ID requirement kicked in last year, Rosenthal said 64% of Idahoans have applied for a Star Card, the federally vetted state ID.