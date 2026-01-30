DOJ says it has met legal obligations with latest Epstein files release
The Justice Department says it has released more than 3 million pages of materials tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to comply with the law.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Justice Department says it has released more than 3 million pages of materials tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to comply with the law.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.