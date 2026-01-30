© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOJ says it has met legal obligations with latest Epstein files release

By Ryan Lucas
Published January 30, 2026 at 2:02 PM MST

The Justice Department says it has released more than 3 million pages of materials tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to comply with the law.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate