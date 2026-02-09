© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison

NPR | By Emily Feng
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:53 AM MST

A Hong Kong court sentenced 78-year-old activist and publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty under China's national security law.

