ACLU, families sue FBI, ICE and local law enforcement agencies following 'violent' immigration raid
The American Civil Liberties Union and three Idaho citizens are suing ICE, the FBI, the Canyon county Sheriff and the Caldwell Police department. The lawsuit accuses the agencies of conspiring against Idahoans because of the color of their skin. Last October, around 200 agents descended upon a family event in Wilder. The FBI initially reported it was serving a warrant, involving five individuals, at a horse track. About 400 people were detained for several hours, many of whom were U.S. citizens, including children.