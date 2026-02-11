© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio engineers are working in Stanley today. The signal will go down intermittently throughout the day.

ACLU, families sue FBI, ICE and local law enforcement agencies following 'violent' immigration raid

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:49 PM MST
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio

The American Civil Liberties Union and three Idaho citizens are suing ICE, the FBI, the Canyon county Sheriff and the Caldwell Police department. The lawsuit accuses the agencies of conspiring against Idahoans because of the color of their skin. Last October, around 200 agents descended upon a family event in Wilder. The FBI initially reported it was serving a warrant, involving five individuals, at a horse track. About 400 people were detained for several hours, many of whom were U.S. citizens, including children.
Tags
Immigration And Customs Enforcement
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate