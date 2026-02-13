EPA will stop regulating greenhouse gases
The EPA has reversed its position on whether or not it can regulate greenhouse gas emissions, eliminating influential rules that were pushing the auto industry toward cleaner vehicles.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The EPA has reversed its position on whether or not it can regulate greenhouse gas emissions, eliminating influential rules that were pushing the auto industry toward cleaner vehicles.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.