McCall's Payette Lake unlikely to freeze for the first time since 1934

Records kept by The Star-News show the latest in winter Payette Lake has completely frozen over was Jan. 28 in 1980. We’ve been past that record for more than two weeks now.

Jack McKinney, the Aquatic Ecology Program Manager at the Henry’s Fork Foundation, says the lack of freeze may have ecological implications for the McCall area.

“It means it's likely that surface temperatures could be warmer over the summertime," said McKinney. "It means that you have a kick-started growing season. It means that you might have a greater likelihood of, say, a harmful algal bloom that produces toxins or something along those lines.”

When lakes freeze over, the white ice and snow reflect solar energy and keep temperatures cool. The opposite effect occurs without that layer of ice. Payette Lake may evaporate more quickly due to the dark color of the lake absorbing solar energy. This can impact the water levels of the lake.

But warmer temperatures and unusually low snowfall aren’t stopping Idahoans from flocking to the mountain town.

John Wood is the Director of Lodging at Shore Lodge in McCall. He says people are still going up to sled, ride snowmobiles and shop downtown.

“We're having a really great beginning of the season, unexpectedly. So, you know, I think our occupancy is definitely strong," said Wood.

Wood says this season’s visit numbers aren’t that different from previous years.

