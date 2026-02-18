© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published February 18, 2026 at 2:45 AM MST

U.S. and Iran say they'll continue talks as both ramp up military forces, Paramount makes a final play for Warner Bros. Discovery, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in social media addiction trial.

