U.S. Commission on Fine Arts approves Trump's White House ballroom plan
The U.S. Commission on Fine Arts, which is packed with President Trump's allies, voted to approve the new White House ballroom project pursued by Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. Commission on Fine Arts, which is packed with President Trump's allies, voted to approve the new White House ballroom project pursued by Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.