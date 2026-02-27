© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hilary Duff explores the highs and lows of a 'sturdy' home life on new album

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Tyler BartlamSarah HandelMia Venkat
Published February 27, 2026 at 2:56 PM MST

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Hilary Duff about her new album. It's called Luck... Or Something, and is her first release in more than 10 years.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate