China offers to mediate in US-Israel-Iran war
China says it will send a special envoy to the Middle East to help mediate the US-Israel-Iran war, as Chinese political elites gather in Beijing for the annual "Two Sessions."
Copyright 2026 NPR
China says it will send a special envoy to the Middle East to help mediate the US-Israel-Iran war, as Chinese political elites gather in Beijing for the annual "Two Sessions."
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.