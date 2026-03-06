© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Iditarod 2026: What it's like to grow up in a sled dog racing family

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 6, 2026 at 9:25 AM MST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with 14-year-old Stanley Robinson, the winner of the 2026 Jr. Iditarod, a smaller version of the iconic Iditarod for teens held last weekend, and his older sister, Emily Robinson, a four-time winner of the Jr. Iditarod.

We hear what it’s like to grow up in a sled dog racing family as they prepare to lead the ceremonial start of the Iditarod this weekend in Anchorage, Alaska.

Emily Robinson and her sled dogs. (Courtesy of the Robinson family)
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

