“Wild Horse Country" by David Philipps

Note: this is an encore edition of Reader’s Corner. The episode originally aired in March 2018.

From the moment we first laid eyes on them, Americans have been captivated by mustangs — with their strength, their determination and their wild nature. They have been featured in countless Western paperbacks, movies and songs through the years, and we’ve named war planes and muscle cars after them.

Mustangs also have captivated the imagination and curiosity of today’s guest, New York Times reporter David Philipps. In his new book, Wild Horse Country: The History, Myth, and Future of the Mustang, he traces the history of the mustang in America and the challenges it has faced. He also explores the crisis we currently find ourselves in when it comes to trying to manage these wild herds.

Mr. Philipps won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in national reporting while at the Colorado Springs Gazette for his investigative series examining how soldiers injured during war were being discharged without benefits. Since joining the New York Times, he has covered the military community from the ground up, focusing largely on the unintended consequences of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. His previous book, Lethal Warriors, explores the tragedy of PTSD that many soldiers face after returning home.

