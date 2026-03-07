British Columbia moves to permanent daylight saving time
The premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia, David Eby, explains why this Sunday is the beginning of a new era of permanent daylight saving time there.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia, David Eby, explains why this Sunday is the beginning of a new era of permanent daylight saving time there.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.