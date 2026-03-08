A new study finds dangerous chemicals in some commonly used hair extensions
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to researcher Elissia Franklin about a new study which found dangerous chemicals in some commonly used hair extensions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to researcher Elissia Franklin about a new study which found dangerous chemicals in some commonly used hair extensions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.