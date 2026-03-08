Politics chat: Trump's plans for Iran and Cuba, Kristi Noem's ouster, Texas primaries
We look at the Trump administration's objectives in the war with Iran, as well as the ouster of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.
