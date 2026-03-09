© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets

Move over, goat yoga — in Portland, Ore., you can do snake yoga

NPR | By Deena Prichep
Published March 9, 2026 at 3:37 PM MDT

You've heard of puppy yoga, and goat yoga, and maybe even reindeer yoga... but what about yoga with a bunch of pythons and one baby Colombian common boa named Mango?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Deena Prichep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate