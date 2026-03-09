Move over, goat yoga — in Portland, Ore., you can do snake yoga
You've heard of puppy yoga, and goat yoga, and maybe even reindeer yoga... but what about yoga with a bunch of pythons and one baby Colombian common boa named Mango?
Copyright 2026 NPR
You've heard of puppy yoga, and goat yoga, and maybe even reindeer yoga... but what about yoga with a bunch of pythons and one baby Colombian common boa named Mango?
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.