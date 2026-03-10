© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets

These dancers have found the perfect rehearsal space: a train station

NPR | By Jeff Lunden
Published March 10, 2026 at 2:23 PM MDT

While commuters race through New York's Moynihan Station, dancers rehearse all down the corridor before they film their performances for social media.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
See stories by Jeff Lunden

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate