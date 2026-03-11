© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets

Saunas' health benefits draw enthusiasts and researchers

NPR | By Will Stone
Published March 11, 2026 at 2:34 PM MDT

Saunas are having a moment right now, thanks to a surge of interest in wellness. Enthusiasts cite a range of health benefits. Research shows it's not just hype.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Will Stone
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate