Saunas' health benefits draw enthusiasts and researchers
Saunas are having a moment right now, thanks to a surge of interest in wellness. Enthusiasts cite a range of health benefits. Research shows it's not just hype.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Saunas are having a moment right now, thanks to a surge of interest in wellness. Enthusiasts cite a range of health benefits. Research shows it's not just hype.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.