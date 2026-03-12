Morning news brief
U.S.-Israel strikes continue as Iran effectively closes Strait of Hormuz, Trump ran on lower gas prices, but the Iran war challenges that, probe points to U.S. being at fault for Iran school strike.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S.-Israel strikes continue as Iran effectively closes Strait of Hormuz, Trump ran on lower gas prices, but the Iran war challenges that, probe points to U.S. being at fault for Iran school strike.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.