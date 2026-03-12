© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets

Remembering poet, writer and translator Coleman Barks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 12, 2026 at 9:51 AM MDT

The poet and writer Coleman Barks died last month at the age of 88. He was well known for his translations of the works of the 13th-century Persian mystic poet Jalaluddin Rumi. Coleman Barks even appears on a Coldplay album, “A Head Full of Dreams,” reading a translation of Rumi’s “The Guest House.”

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Coleman Barks’s sister, Elizabeth Barks Cox, who is also a writer, about his life and work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

