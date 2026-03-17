How the energy crisis fueled by the war in Iran is affecting Asia
Asia is feeling the energy shock of the war on Iran. NPR's A Martinez talks to Sam Reynolds of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Asia is feeling the energy shock of the war on Iran. NPR's A Martinez talks to Sam Reynolds of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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