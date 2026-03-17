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How the energy crisis fueled by the war in Iran is affecting Asia

NPR | By A Martínez
Published March 17, 2026 at 2:49 AM MDT

Asia is feeling the energy shock of the war on Iran. NPR's A Martinez talks to Sam Reynolds of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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