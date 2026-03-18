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Intelligence official's resignation raises new questions about Iran war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 18, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT

The resignation of a top intelligence official is raising questions about why the U.S. entered the war with Iran.

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned Tuesday in protest over the war, writing in a letter to President Trump that Iran posed “no imminent threat” to the U.S.

Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey joins host Scott Tong to discuss the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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