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Idaho ranks 12th in the nation for the most expensive gasoline

Boise State Public Radio News | By Chantal Ramirez
Published July 28, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT
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The conflict between Iran and the United States is impacting the price of oil.

Idaho now ranks 12th in the nation for the most expensive gasoline prices.

“There's nothing that tells us that gas prices are going to drop anytime soon,” said Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director of AAA Oregon/Idaho.

He said international politics are affecting fuel prices, but some regions are paying more than others.

“As a general rule, the Western states are going to be more expensive. A lot of that has to do with just the width of the distribution network. So you have just simply a longer path for delivery,” he added.

As tensions in the Middle East continue, oil prices will stay volatile.

“The Houthis in Yemen trying to block Saudi Arabian shipments, those things can affect supply. And to the extent that the market fears that supplies will be constrained in some way, prices may go up.”

Average gas prices in Idaho are now 75 cents higher than last year.

“Crude oil cost that affects, you know, about 50% of the price of gasoline is determined by that.”

Conde said people can reduce their fuel costs by thinking like a delivery driver and bundling trips when possible. He also said to avoid driving during peak hours where stop and go traffic decreases efficiency and to consider fuel reward programs.
Tags
Politics & Government GasGas PricesMountain WestOil and Gas
Chantal Ramirez
Education: Pitzer College
See stories by Chantal Ramirez

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