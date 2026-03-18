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WNBA players union and owners reach a verbal agreement

NPR | By Ailsa Chang,
Jason FullerJustine Kenin
Published March 18, 2026 at 2:07 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Meghan Hall from USA Today's For the Win about negotiations between WNBA players and owners on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

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