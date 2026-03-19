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Reports say President Trump has damaged democracy at remarkable speed

NPR | By Frank Langfitt
Published March 19, 2026 at 2:03 PM MDT

Two leading democracy watchdog organizations are releasing studies this week that evaluate the state of American democracy after President Trump's first year.

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All Things Considered
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt

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