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Wartime compounds the challenges of reporting on the people of Iran

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Arezou Rezvani
Published March 19, 2026 at 2:14 PM MDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Reporter and Senior Editor Arezou Rezvani about the impact the war is having on Iranians and people in the surrounding area.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
See stories by Arezou Rezvani

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