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What Colorado is doing about vaccine policy

NPR | By John Daley
Published March 21, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

After RFK Jr. began overhauling the CDC, Colorado has taken vaccine policy into its own hands. It's going to follow the scientific recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

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John Daley

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