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Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

“Metamorphosis” by Oren Harman

By Bob Kustra
Published March 20, 2026 at 6:30 PM MDT

Today, biologists estimate a stunning three-quarters of all animal species on Earth undergo some form of metamorphosis.

In his latest book, Metamorphosis: A Natural and Human History, Oren Harman digs into one nature’s oldest questions: why do so many creatures transform? Why must creatures go through massive destruction and remodeling to become who they are? Tracing a path from Aristotle to Darwin to cutting-edge science today, Harman explores that central mystery.

Oren Harman is Senior Research Fellow at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute and teaches at the Graduate Program in Science Technology and Society at Bar-Ilan University. His books include Evolutions and The Price of Altruism, which won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize.

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Reader's Corner BiologyScienceEvolution
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