What to know about being a good Greenbelt user in Boise

With the warmer weather here in Boise, you may start thinking of getting out on the Greenbelt: as a form of exercise, leisurely walking or as a way to get to work. The Boise River Greenbelt stretches 29 miles on the north and south sides of the river, passing through the city and a series of parks.

With the popularity of the Greenbelt, lots of people use it every day. Depending on the weather, portions of the pathway can be full with people, dogs, bikes and scooters, all going different speeds. Needless to say, there’s a lot to keep in mind to make sure you’re being a respectful presence and keeping others safe.

The Basics

A lot of people use the Greenbelt every day, so it is important to share the path. The Greenbelt is marked for two-way traffic, and if you’re in a busier area, it’s important to stay on the right side so you don’t get in the way of people headed in the opposite direction or trying to pass.

If you are trying to pass someone, it's nice to give a heads up by saying “on your left!” or ringing a bell if you’re on a bike or scooter.

And while there is no posted speed limit on the Greenbelt in Boise, it is recommended to go a speed safe for the conditions. City officials recommend paying attention to posted signs, being aware of weather conditions and doing what you can to be a responsible Greenbelt user.

Bikes, E-bikes and E-scooters

Bikes, electric bikes and electric scooters are allowed to travel on the Greenbelt. Boise City Code states people riding these have several requirements to follow, including they must be able to brake within 25 feet while going 10 mph, a bell or other audible device that can be heard at least 100 feet away, reflectors and bikes must have a permanent seat.

City code also says that e-bikes with a motor that has a power output of no more than 750 watts and a top speed of 20 mph (class one and class two e-bikes) are allowed on the Greenbelt. E-bikes that exceed those speeds, typically class three, are not allowed on the Greenbelt, sidewalks, in crosswalks or bike lanes.

People who are walking do have the right of way according to Boise Police, meaning bikers, skaters or scooters should yield to them.

More information and safety reminders

The Greenbelt is open daily for public use from sunrise to sunset and people using it should anticipate things like tree roots and limbs, potholes, rocks, blind spots and weather-related issues like icy paths or flooding. Users should always stay on the designated path and keep dogs on a leash that is eight feet long or less for the safety of everyone.

Non-paved sections, like the Bethine Church Trail, are for pedestrians only and bikes or anything else with wheels are not allowed. Users on wheels should also maintain safe speeds for the conditions and wear a helmet.

Users should also stay alert and be aware of what is going on around you. You should always travel in well-lit areas and avoid taking shortcuts through wooded areas, parking lots or isolated pathways.

If you do have an emergency while on the Greenbelt, call 911 immediately for help. Boise Police also recommend reporting unwanted contacts by strangers and to be able to describe the person accurately.