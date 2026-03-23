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America's most decorated cross-country skier closes out her career on top

NPR | By Emily Russell
Published March 23, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Jessie Diggins, America's most successful cross country skier, raced for the final time this weekend, wrapping up her career in Lake Placid, New York.

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