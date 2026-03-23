America's most decorated cross-country skier closes out her career on top
Jessie Diggins, America's most successful cross country skier, raced for the final time this weekend, wrapping up her career in Lake Placid, New York.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Jessie Diggins, America's most successful cross country skier, raced for the final time this weekend, wrapping up her career in Lake Placid, New York.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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