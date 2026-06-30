© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill sponsor reacts to Idaho law banning trans athletes from girls sports being upheld

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published June 30, 2026 at 5:17 PM MDT
A full trans flag, with creases in it. The trans flag consists of five horizontal stripes from top to bottom: baby blue, baby pink, white, baby pink and baby blue.
Alexander Grey
/
Unsplash

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday allowing states to ban trans women and girls from participating in female sports.

The court ruled 6-3 against two transgender athletes, including a Boise State University runner who challenged Idaho’s ban, saying it violated the Equal Protection Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment.

“This case really, truly was about fairness,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls), the 2020 law’s sponsor.

“I am just so grateful that that common sense was upheld and the opportunities for girls and women were upheld,” she added.

Ehardt said she would support trans athletes coming up with their own games.

“Just like with the Special Olympics, it's going to take, it's actually going to be something that needs to come from them,” she said.

Paul Castillo from Lambda Legal, the firm representing the plaintiff in a similar case in West Virginia, said the ruling creates a patchwork of laws across the country.

“Trans students are excluded in certain areas of life and in other places, they enjoy the full participation of being alongside their peers and not being targeted for who they are,” he said.

“While it's a disappointment, there are still opportunities to continue the fight in the future,” Castillo said.

“There's a lot of work to do and that will continue to be done in order to educate people about the humanity and dignity of trans people and understanding that they're just trying to live their authentic lives,” he added.

In a statement, Idaho Gov. Brad Little called the ruling a historic moment and lauded the state for being the first to ban trans athletes in women’s sports.
Tags
Law & Justice Transgender AthletesBarbara Ehardt
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate