Bill sponsor reacts to Idaho law banning trans athletes from girls sports being upheld

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday allowing states to ban trans women and girls from participating in female sports.

The court ruled 6-3 against two transgender athletes, including a Boise State University runner who challenged Idaho’s ban, saying it violated the Equal Protection Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment .

“This case really, truly was about fairness,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls), the 2020 law ’s sponsor.

“I am just so grateful that that common sense was upheld and the opportunities for girls and women were upheld,” she added.

Ehardt said she would support trans athletes coming up with their own games.

“Just like with the Special Olympics, it's going to take, it's actually going to be something that needs to come from them,” she said.

Paul Castillo from Lambda Legal, the firm representing the plaintiff in a similar case in West Virginia, said the ruling creates a patchwork of laws across the country.

“Trans students are excluded in certain areas of life and in other places, they enjoy the full participation of being alongside their peers and not being targeted for who they are,” he said.

“While it's a disappointment, there are still opportunities to continue the fight in the future,” Castillo said.

“There's a lot of work to do and that will continue to be done in order to educate people about the humanity and dignity of trans people and understanding that they're just trying to live their authentic lives,” he added.