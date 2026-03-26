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What should safer social media for teens look like?

NPR | By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:00 PM MDT

In the wake of two verdicts against social media companies, researchers discuss what a safer social media for kids and teens could be. Are we anywhere near there yet?

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All Things Considered
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee

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