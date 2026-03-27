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After ACA subsidies expired, millions of Americans don't have health care

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:48 AM MDT

One in 10 Americans who had Affordable Care Act plans last year dropped health insurance altogether after federal subsidies expired, according to a new survey from the health policy think tank KFF.

Hannah Frigand, senior director of the HelpLine for the advocacy group Health Care for All in Massachusetts, joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss the tough choices people are having to make about remaining on health insurance plans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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