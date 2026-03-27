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Cuban Americans face scrutiny for sending goods back to the island

NPR | By David Ovalle
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Cuban Americans who ship goods to relatives on the island are now seen as propping up Cuba's communist regime as the economy there continues to deteriorate.

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David Ovalle

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