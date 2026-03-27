Our quiz writer made yet another Tom Bombadil reference this week. Can you spot it?
Do YOU know who Tom Bombadil is? If so, you might get at least one question right this week!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Do YOU know who Tom Bombadil is? If so, you might get at least one question right this week!
Copyright 2026 NPR
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