Delays continue at US airports after Congress fails to reach a deal on funding
The TSA is still unfunded by Congress, and President Trump has ordered TSA workers to be paid. Delays continue at many major airports in the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The TSA is still unfunded by Congress, and President Trump has ordered TSA workers to be paid. Delays continue at many major airports in the U.S.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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